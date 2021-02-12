Mob razes brothel as sex worker kills patron

Commercial activities were grounded on Thursday at Umuguma in Owerri, Imo State, after angry residents burnt Skeleu, a brothel in the community.

It was gathered that this was after a commercial sex worker in the brothel killed her customer for refusing to pay after having rounds of sex with her.

The incident was said to have caused panic in the area, as many traders closed their shops.

Motorists were also forced to take alternative routes while the fire on the brothel raged.

Policemen and firefighters worked hard to put out the inferno.

According to a source, the prostitute stabbed the victim to death with a knife.

“Angered by the death of the customer, residents mobilised and set the brothel on fire,” the source added.

Hours after the brothel was razed, military men from the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The Interim Management Committee Chairman of Owerri West Local Government Area of the state, Chief Okechukwu Enyioha, who confirmed the incident, said security men had taken over the scene. – Punch.