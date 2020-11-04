Mob sets houses, church ablaze in Benue over alleged missing genitals

Five houses and a church known as Divine Shadow were, on Tuesday, set ablaze by some youths in Daudu, in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State over allegation of missing genitals.

Youths had on Saturday protested round the town because of the allegation.

The acting Tyoor of Guma, Chief Chado Oliva, had said the youth could not produce any victim alleged to have lost his manhood.

Our correspondent learnt that youths went on the rampage and destroyed the property of a man accused of causing the disappearance.

At the time our correspondent visited Daudu on Tuesday, smoke was still billowing from the burnt houses.

One Nongu Francis, who claimed to have lost his manhood, said the incident happened in October.

Francis alleged that no fewer than six people have had their genitals disappeared in the past few years.

He said, “But I am the only victim of missing organ this year and as I talk to you the actual person responsible for the mysterious penis disappearance has committed suicide.”

The Vice Chairman of the Guma LGA, John Onyigbo, told our correspondent some youths set ablaze a church and some buildings belonging to an alleged sponsor of genitals disappearance.

Onyigbo said, “There had been cases of genitals disappearance in Daudu, particularly on market days. A times, two or three missing organs were reported.

“The chiefs and community leaders held meeting on the case today (Tuesday). Two victims were interviewed and they confirmed this.

“A man was accused of causing it; and a pastor was also accused of charging victims N12,000 each to restore the organs.

“But in the case of the victim standing here (Francis) they could not restore his manhood.

“It was after this that some youths went out to burn down all the property that belong to the alleged sponsor and the church of the pastor.

At the time our correspondent visited the Divisional Police Station in Daudu, the DPO who declined to give his name said, “I can’t tell you anything because I am not authorised to talk to journalists.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Catherine Anene, confirmed the burning down of houses and the church.

Anene said, “The Divisional Police Officer of Daudu has just confirmed to me that some angry youths burnt down houses in the town.

“On the alleged missing organs, the victims were said to have been taken to hospital for examination but the result is not yet out.