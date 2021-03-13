More state governors get vaccine jabs

Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) were among state helmsmen who got their vaccine jabs yesterday.

Fintiri took the vaccine along with members of his state executive council.

Masari, his family members and the Deputy Governor, Maniru Yakubu and other top officials took their jabs as part of the vaccination flag-off.

Ikpeazu was vaccinated by his physician, Dr Mike Enyinnaya, at the Government House Umuahia.

He urged all those within the age bracket recommended to avail themselves of the opportunity of being vaccinated.

Anambra State House of Assembly Speaker, Uche Okafor and some commissioners were also vaccinated yesterday.

Governor Willie Obiano had earlier taken the vaccine abroad with his wife late last month.

