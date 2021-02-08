Morocco wins CHAN2020 soccer tournament

Morocco have won the TOTALCHAN2020 championship, beating Mali 2-0 and making history as the first country to win the tournament back-to-back.

Two second-half headers by Abdelmouna Boutouil and captain Ayoub El Kaabi sealed the historic victory for the champions.

The final match was played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon today, with Kenyan Peter Waweru Kamaku, officiating.

Mali put up a bold challenge, but it was not enough to stop the Atlas Lions to clinch the title exclusively for home-based players.

The Atlas Lions repeated the success on home soil three years ago by a margin that hardly looked possible as the Eagles stood toe-to-toe with the favourites for over an hour.

Mali also felt their luck deserted them, but ultimately Morocco ran out victorious to revive the memories of the 4-0 victory over Nigeria in the CHAN 2018 final in Casablanca.

Morocco star player, midfielder Soufiane Rahimi swept the top awards, winning the best player and top scorers awards.

The 24-year-old, who plays for Raja Casablanca topped the scoring charts with five goals.

He also received three Man of the Match awards during the three-week tournament.

Legendary Cameroon striker Samuel Eto’o presented the top scorer award to Rahimi on Sunday night.