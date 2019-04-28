Mozambique cyclone downs power lines, wrecks homes

Mozambique’s government urged people to immediately seek higher ground on Saturday in the wake of Cyclone Kenneth, fearing flooding and mudslides in the days ahead as heavy rain lashed the region.

At least five people were killed, the government said. Mozambique’s disaster management agency said one person had died in Pemba city and another in hard-hit Macomia district, while residents on Ibo island said two people died there.

Details on the fifth death were not immediately available.

In Macomia, people attempted to clear up some of the devastation left behind by the cyclone.

Wild Eusebio said he had “lost everything” and had been sleeping outside each night since the storm.

Jorge Adriano, the head of Macomia’s hospital, said there had been “enormous” damage to the hospital including to its sanitary, nursery and maternity units. – AP.

