30th Year Memorial: NFSC boss laments poor state of Muda Lawal Stadium, graveside

Rev. Ikpea, who made the observation in a chat with Sports Intelligence Magazine, expressed dissatisfaction just as the 30 years Remembrance of the late football legend is close.

Speaking with our correspondent, Ikpea stated: “Tomorrow is July 6, 2021, and its going to be 30 years since Muda Lawal died”. “It is shameful that the Muda Lawal stadium which was named after him as a memorial is in a pitiable condition”.

“Weeds have taken over the stadium while the about 20,000 capacity seats in the stadium is dilapidated”. “It is so sad that the stadium has been abandoned, and that was the former home ground of the defunct Abiola Babes” Ikpea added.

Rev. Ikpea who noted that the government had not done enough to preserve the Muda Lawal stadium also commented about the state of the grave of the former midfield maestro.

“If you also go to his graveside, its another thing entirely”. “It has now become a mechanic workshop” Ikpea further said.

“Although the All Stars Football Association have been good enough to renovate his grave”, but the grave side is something else.”

“Why must it now become a mechanic workshop”. “This is an act of disrespect for a legend like Muda Lawal, the environment is unkept .

“There is an urgent need for the government at the Federal and State level to address this issue critically” “Muda Lawal should be given a worthy celebration on his 30th remembrance” Ikpea concluded.

Ikpea further noted that all our athletes both dead and alive must get the promises made to them by government. He also used the opportunity to appreciate Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for redeeming the pledge made to Nigeria’s first Olympic gold medalist Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah 25 years ago.

Mudashiru Lawal is the only footballer in Africa to have appeared in five consecutive African Cup of Nations (1976-1984), he was also part of the Green Eagles squad that won Nigeria’s first AFCON title in 1980. – Simag.