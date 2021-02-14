Music icon, Rihanna backs Lekki protesters again

Barbadian-American singer Rihanna has expressed support for the protesters at the Lagos Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday, declaring: “peaceful protest is a human right’.

Rihanna made her view known in a tweet, in which he retweeted Amnesty International report on the arrests and brutalisation of protesters by the police.

It was the second time that the singer expressed solidarity with Nigerians.

Last October, Rihanna, 32 years old, also spoke out against the shooting at the Lekki Toll Gate.

She said she could not bear to see the torture and brutality that has continued to occur not only in Nigeria but also across the world.

“I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalization that is continuing to affect nations across our planet. It is such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by. My heart is broken for Nigeria. It is unbearable to watch,” she wrote on Twitter in her reaction to the Lekki Toll Gate shooting.

Rihanna, however, praised Nigerians for their courage.

“I’m so proud of your strength and for not letting up on the fight for what is right. #EndSARS,” she added.

Rihanna, is cutting a global reputation as a human rights crusader.

Last week, she caused quite a stir in India, when she drew global attention to the plight of farmers, who have been on a protracted protest against the Narendra Modi government.

A spokesman of the Indian foreign ministry described her tweet as ‘irresponsible’.