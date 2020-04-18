My man must be tall to complement my height – Nollywood actress, Grace Ama

The name Grace Ama means different things to different people but one thing that is constant about her is her passion for the Nigerian film industry.

Despite her long break, it seemed as if she has been in the industry all the while when her face once again began to grace television screen as it did in the 2000.

In this interview, she opened up on her career.

Excerpts:

You have been somewhat scarce in movies, why is that?

I’m still acting. I came back since 2018. I have done some television series and I have done some movies as well. I have done stuff like, It’s a Crazy World, Single Lady, One Bite and some other ones that are not out.

Which movie set are you at the moment?

None for now

How has it been since you returned?

It has been fantastic. It is what I have always looked forward to. So, I’m glad.

What is your impression of the industry since your return?

A lot has happened. A lot has evolved both good and bad. It is an industry that is growing. We will keep encouraging it to grow.

How do you get inspired to get into character?

I research and I try to get into the character I’m playing without any distraction as to be able to play it well and make it very believing to the audience.

Aside movie making, what else do you do?

Business. Buying and selling. I sell to anybody who wants to buy on orders. Most people I sell to get excited buying from me knowing that at least they have the opportunity of seeing me and they need to buy what I am selling as a known person. When they see me, they get excited just like here they are like, ‘is she the one? Is she not the one?’ I thank God my face has not gone.

What is the best compliment, you have ever received?

You are so beautiful! I have heard that from a guy and a lady but more from the guy

How’s your love life?

My love life is fantastic. Watch out. I will give you invitation very soon.

What do you look for in a man?

First off, a God-fearing person. When you know God, it makes the whole thing easier. He has to be good looking. You know I am petite; he has to be tall to complement my height because I have to help my future. My parents did enough of that. I have to do well by going for the tall one.

Have you produced any movie so far?

I am going to produce soon. There is no production that is cheap. When the time comes, I will make a statement with whatever it is that I’m coming out with.

Where do we hope to see you five years from now?

I would be a renowned filmmaker, a wonderful mother and wife. One who is able to impact positively to the society better than what I am doing now.

What are your thoughts about what we read almost on a daily basis about women stabbing or killing their husbands and stuff?

I think it has to do with what is happening in the society right now. A lot of frustration going on but it is not an excuse really. When there is love in a marriage, I don’t see any reason why you would not be able to endure one another, endure your partner.

Sometimes, I look at it away from being frustration, I look at it from the spiritual angle because I don’t see any reason why somebody knowing fully well that after stabbing or killing that person, would go in for it. Then you go ahead and do it.

I don’t think that that it is really normal. There must be something extra to push that person to that extent to do that. It is not a good thing but it is so rampant now because frustration is so high. The society, the government, everything about Nigeria has changed.

And things you could ordinarily tolerate before, you snap at them now. It is a bad thing. I just pray that God should intervene. If a relationship is not working out, I think the best thing is for the person to take a leave.

Are you a feminist?

To a large extent yes. Feminism means a lot to me. I like to show that support to my fellow women. I like to stand in for them when it is necessary. I like to stand for the truth that is why I said to a large extent.

It is not that because I am a woman when I see something wrong, I stand for something that is wrong? No but I like as much as possible to give that voice to my fellow women because to a large extent, I see that our voices are not really heard. We are being pushed to the background; well it’s improving right now but I see that most of the time our voices are not heard.

Do you have any plan to join politics?

I am still thinking about it because I don’t know if I have the heart for it. But the way I’m looking at it, I think it is the only way that my voice can be heard. Though, I don’t have to be a politician before I do what is right really but I have flair for it.

Have you ever been told that you can be a good master of ceremonies?

I hear that a lot. Maybe I should think about it. – Culled from The Nation.