N10bn libel: Court adjourns Ortom, Oshiomhole’s case to Feb 26

A Benue State High Court, sitting in Makurdi, on Thursday, adjourned the N10bn libel suit filed by the state Governor, Samuel Ortom, against the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, till February 26, 2021.

The presiding judge, Justice Augustine Ityoyiman after listening to the submission of counsels to both parties adjourned the case.

The case, which was before now adjourned twice, the last being on December 16, 2020, resumed on Thursday to receive feedback on an earlier request by the parties to settle the matter out of court.

Recall that Adams Oshiomhole through his counsel had pleaded for an out-of-court settlement.

Ortom had filed the libel suit to seek damages over alleged libelous statements made against his person by Oshiomhole at an APC-sponsored press conference held July 27, 2018.

Oshiomhole had accused Ortom of complicity in the gruesome murder of two Catholic priests and other parishioners at Mbalom Community, Gwer East local government, alleging that one of the priests had preached a “very critical sermon” against the governor.

Ortom’s lawyer, Samuel Irabor, who was represented by Ladi Achibong, informed the court that the defendants had exhibited a lack of seriousness in their approach to the out-of-court settlement.

Ladi said she was instructed by Irabor to ask the court to fix a date for a definite hearing of the N10 billion libel suit against Oshiomhole and the APC.

But Titus Akuha, who held the brief of counsel to Oshiomhole and Festus Jumbo of the APC, opposed the submission of Ortom’s lawyer.

He said all the terms of the settlement have been met, except one issue that is still remaining, so the settlement cannot be said to have failed.