Na’aba, Falana, Agbakoba, Utomi, others to unveil people’s constitution December

Prominent Nigerian civil rights activists working as members of the Constitution Drafting/Coordinating Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue, initiated by the National Consultative Front (NCFront), on Tuesday, said, a draft of the proposed people’s constitution would be ready by December 2021.

Members of the NCFront, who are driving the process include a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’aba, a prof. of Economics, Pat Utomi; prominent Nigerian lawyers and civil rights activists, Femi Falana (SAN), Olisa Agbakoba, and Mike Ozekhome Awolowo Dosumu and Hakeem Baba-Ahmed among others.

The NC Front said it inaugurated the initiative to save and rescue Nigeria from the precipice, nationwide insecurity and ethnic/civil anarchy.

This was contained in a statement titled, ‘Ghali Na’aba, Pat Utomi, Olisa Agbakoba, Baba Ahmed, Awolowo Dosunmu, Mike Ozekhome, Femi Falana, Najatu Mohammed, Other NC Front Leaders of Conscience launch People’s Constitution Dialogue to rescue Nigeria from the brink civil anarchy,’ signed by the Head, Public Affairs Bureau of the NC Front, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, in Abuja.

The statement read in part, “The Constitution Drafting Committee and Coordinating Committee of the People’s Constitutional Dialogue initiated by Leaders of Conscience under the auspices of the National Consultative Front, to save and rescue Nigeria from the precipice and brink of nationwide insecurity and ethnic/civil anarchy was launched today in Nigeria

“The ceremony, which held both physically and virtually in the light of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world was flagged off by NC Front Co-Chairpersons, Rt Hon Ghali Umar Na’aba and Prof Pat Utomi, who charged the Committee to work assiduously to make the Draft People’s Constitution of Nigeria available by December 2021.” – Punch.