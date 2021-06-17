Nadal withdraws from Wimbledon, Tokyo Olympics

Spain’s Rafa Nadal pulled out of Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo in a shocking announcement on Thursday.

He said he took the decision after consultations with his team.

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo,” Nadal said on Twitter.

“It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discussing it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.”

Wimbledon will start on 28 June, while the Olympics is scheduled for July.

It was not clear whether Nadal’s withdrawal from the two competitions was due to his disappointment in losing his 14th bid for the French Open title.

The Spanish star lost the final to World Number One Novak Djokovic, who shattered his dream in four tight sets.

Nadal has 13 French titles to his name out of his record equalling 20 Grand Slam haul.