NAF refutes military plane crash in Kaduna

A Nigerian military plane, an Alpha jet, has reportedly crashed ‘somewhere’ in Kaduna.

The crashed jet was reported to have left Yola, the Adamawa capital, this morning to attack bandits in North western Nigeria, reports said.

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, debunked the report on the NAF Defence correspondents WhatsApp platform.

According to him “No crash in Kaduna. No aircraft left Yola for Kaduna…..

“I am making contact and awaiting information from other locations. Thanks”