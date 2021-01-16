NAFDAC alerts Nigerians to fake COVID-19 vaccines in circulation

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) yesterday said it had reports of the importation of fake COVID-19 vaccines into Nigeria.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Director General of the agency, Prof Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, pleaded with Nigerians to avoid the fake vaccines, saying, “they can cause COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill.”

She said the agency had not received any application from Covid vaccine manufacturers yet and therefore no vaccines had been approved by NAFDAC.

“Covid-19 vaccines are new, and the side effects or adverse effects must be well monitored, therefore, if NAFDAC does not approve, the public should not use,” the NAFDAC boss said.

Adeyeye said no government establishment or agencies should order Covid-19 vaccines without confirming from NAFDAC if the vaccine had been approved.

However, she said NAFDAC “is discussing with manufacturers of Covid-19 vaccines” concerning potential Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), registration or licensing of their product.

She assured applicants that if Phase 3 clinical data are very convincing and robust with regards to safety and efficacy, and the vaccine submitted for WHO for Emergency Use Listing, “NAFDAC will welcome the application for Emergency Use Authorisation in Nigeria.”

She added that companies that manufacture the vaccines can submit their application to NAFDAC if they are genuine. – Thisday.