Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in jail by the Federal High Court in Lagos with no option of fine.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro handed down a six-month sentence to Okuneye, who has been in detention since his arrest last week.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned him on a six-count charge.

Two of the charges were later dropped, while he pleaded guilty to naira abuse, but pleaded for mercy as a first-time offender.