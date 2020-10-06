Naira Marley leads #ENDSARS protest today

Popular Afro-Pop musician, Azeez Adeshina Fashola professionally called Naira Marley has reminded his fans of the #EndSARS protest he is set to lead today.

The soapy crooner via Twitter reminded his fans that 9 am on Tuesday morning, the peaceful protest would begin at 2nd toll gate in Lagos.

He warned that there will be no room for vandalism, fighting, or stealing during the protest.

During the massive outcry on Twitter about the brutality of SARS, Naira Marley lamented that Nigerians love protesting only on Twitter.

The afro-pop star said that if he would have to lead a protest, he would not shy away from it but end up in KiriKiri prison this time.

He warned that Nigerians need to stop protesting on Twitter and get on the street as he plans a protest for Tuesday, 6 October. – The News.