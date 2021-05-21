NAPTIP DG, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli

NAPTIP detains Lebanese over alleged minors’ defilement in Plateau

May 21, 2021 0

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other related offences (NAPTIP) on Thursday said it had detained a 61-year-old Civil Engineer and Lebanese national, Kfouri Sleiman, for alleged involvement in the defilement of minors and using them for pornography in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
The agency’s Head of Press and Public Relations Unit, Stella Nezan, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘NAPTIP detains Lebanese national for alleged defilement of minors in Jos.’

According to the statement, the suspect have lived in Nigeria for 38 years without any member of his family.

The statement read in part, “He is presently being interviewed by operatives of the agency at the Abuja headquarters after he was handed over by the Plateau State Command of the Nigeria Police Force.

“Recall that following the unrest in Jos last week based on allegations of defilement of 10 minors by Mr Suleiman and using them for pornographic activities, the Director-General of NAPTIP, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on Tuesday dispatched a team of investigators, led by the agency’s Director of Investigation and Monitoring, Mr Daniel Atokolo, to the state to join the NAPTIP office in Jos and other sister law enforcement agencies to carry out a thorough investigation on the matter.”

The statement quoted the Director-General as saying that the suspect was taken to Abuja in order to ensure full investigation into the incident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Insecurity: Governors rooting for state police inviting anarchy – Police IG

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) has berated governors who are clamouring for state police saying they are inviting anarchy.Speaking at the Open Government Partnership Week in Abuja, the IGP said those governors asking for state police are doing so for selfish purpose because they want to use the instrument of state police against their political opponents.The IGP, represented by Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Lemu Sanusi, said: “But state police will bring anarchy. Look at what is happening with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna. With state police what will the situation be? If there is an armed robbery case, a governor cannot send state police. What the governors are looking for are instruments to defeat their political opponents.”Minister of State, Budget and National Planning and co-chair of Open Government Partnership, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba said that after the EndSARS protest in October, last year, the relationship between the citizens and police worsened. He said the government is trying to repair the damaged relationship through the Open Government Partnership.