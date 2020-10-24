Nasarawa raises alarm over planned attack by assailants

The Nasarawa state government on Friday raised the alarm that some assailants disguising as #ENDSARS protesters are planning to attack the state and destroy properties.

This was disclosed by governor Abdullahi Sule at a One-Day Stakeholders Dialogue on the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

On friday, national and state assembly lawmakers, religious and traditional leaders, heads of MDAs, youth and women groups converged on Government House in Lafia to deliberate the security challenges facing the state and country.

The stakeholders said the activities of the #ENDSARS have posed serious security threats with attendant consequences on human lives and property, as well as the socio-economic development of the State which, cannot be tolerated.

Specifically, Governor Sule revealed that some non-residents of Nasarawa had invaded the state with a plan to cause mayhem.

According to him, the plan has so far been busted due to proactive effort of security operatives. He said the assailants were chased away.

“Just few days ago, some non-residents of Nasarawa invaded the state to cause mayhem, they are not residents of the state and are claiming to ENDSARS protesters, but with the effort of security agencies, they were chased away.

“To this end, let me state that peace, security and harmonious co-existence is a collective responsibility of all. We must endeavour to come together in unison to fight crimes and criminality in our society for the collective good of all.

“We, all, must encourage and support the efforts of our Security Agencies towards securing our environment for socio-economic activities to thrive,” Sule stated.