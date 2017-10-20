Nasarawa suspends scholarship board secretary over missing fund

The Nasarawa State Government, on Friday, said it had suspended the Secretary of the state scholarship board, Abdulwahab Suleiman for alleged missing of fund.

The Secretary to the Nasarawa State Government, Mallam Mohammed Abdullahi, made this disclosure in a statement he made available to newsmen in Lafia.

He said the suspension, which took immediate effect, would give room for the repositioning of the board to enhance effective service delivery.

When contacted, both the suspended secretary and the state Commissioner for Education, Mallam Tijjani Ahmed, for their reactions, the duo declined comments on the matter.

The two government officials, however, said they would not say anything on the issue since the police had started investigation into the matter.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Idrisu Kennedy, confirmed that the case had been reported to the state police command and investigation had since commenced.