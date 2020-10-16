National Assembly begs youths to stop #EndSARS protests

The National Assembly on Thursday enjoined the anti-SARS protesters to end their agitations on the streets.

Nigerian youths had over a week ago begun a march through the streets and major road in country in protest of brutality against them by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a unit of the Nigeria police.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, expressed the need for the angry youths to halt their agitation, adding that this would pave the way for the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to work on the implementation of their five-point agenda.

Lawan also asked the President to expedite actions on the reform of the Nigeria Police for peace to reign.

He stated this after the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, briefed the plenary on the outcome of his meeting with #EndSARS protesters on Wednesday.

The protesters had blocked the National Assembly entrance forcing Lawan to ask Abdullahi and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, to meet with them.

Lawan said, “The government has responded, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad has been disbanded. All the five demands of the protesters have been accepted. Since such demands have been accepted, then we should expedite action to actualise them.

“I believe that when protesters’ demands are met, their goals should have been achieved. Therefore, there’s need for our compatriots to go back home and give government the chance to quickly and expeditiously implement those demands.

Also, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, expressed the need for the #EndSARS agitators to end their protests since the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the House had addressed the reason behind the protest.

Gbajabiamila said the ongoing #EndSARS protests had exposed the weak policing structure of the country.

The Speaker made these remarks on Thursday when the House inaugurated its Special Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution.

Gbajabiamila said, “For those of us who are out there, we must be careful not to lose the plot. The Inspector General of Police (Mohammed Adamu) has heard you and he has spoken. The House has spoken, even before now, and continues to speak. The President has been unequivocal and spoke clearly. It is now time to sit back and see what happens.

“The simple truth is that we have a police that doesn’t have the trust of the people and a policing system that doesn’t make for productive partnerships between the police and the communities they serve.” – Punch.