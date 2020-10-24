National Sports Festival: Reports of Edo 2020 indefinite postponement fake, says Dare

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has refuted reports that the National Sports Festival tagged Edo 2020 has been postponed indefinitely, saying the ministry has not taken a final decision on a date for the biennial event.

A statement from the Media Office of the sports minister Friday stated that consultations were ongoing between the ministry, the Edo State Government, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the National Council on Sports to decide on a new date to host the festival.

“Like we did by consulting with the PTF on COVID-19 when we lifted the ban on non-contact sports and later, contact sports, discussions are ongoing to decide on a new date for the festival,” the statement quoted sports minister Sunday Dare as saying.

“The fake news that the festival has been postponed indefinitely must have emanated from a false source.”

Dare added, “We are considering a staggered festival spanning several weeks, and athletes batched, no fans and strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

“While we are committed to holding the festival, we do not want to endanger the lives of athletes and officials.

“Be rest assured that a decision would be taken in line with government’s guidelines in the best interest of the common good of our sports and the athletes.”

The National Sports Festival, which was earlier scheduled to hold in March in Benin City, Edo State, was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which also affected social and economic activities.