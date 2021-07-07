NBA shuts down VP over anti-secession statement

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, has disowned comments made by the 1st Vice President of the association, Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins.

Aikpokpo-Martins was quoted to have said the President of Nigeria was constitutionally bound to crush secessionist agitators in Nigeria.

But Akpata in a statement, said, “The views expressed by the first Vice President are his personal views which he posted on his Facebook account in the course of an online exchange, and that the said views do not represent the position of the NBA on the subject.”