NBA shuts down VP over anti-secession statement

July 7, 2021 0

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Olumide Akpata, has disowned comments made by the 1st Vice President of the association, Mr John Aikpokpo-Martins.

Aikpokpo-Martins was quoted to have said the President of Nigeria was constitutionally bound to crush secessionist agitators in Nigeria.

But Akpata in a statement, said, “The views expressed by the first Vice President are his personal views which he posted on his Facebook account in the course of an online exchange, and that the said views do not represent the position of the NBA on the subject.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Presidency hails security agencies over Kanu, Igboho

The Presidency has commended security agencies involved in the re-arrest and repatriation Kanu and the raid on the residence of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Igboho.