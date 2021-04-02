NBA to investigate CCT Chairman’s assault scandal

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Thursday said it would investigate the assault of a security guard by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Yakubu Umar.

Umar was on Tuesday caught on camera physically assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Wuse, Abuja.

In a five-minute video that has gone viral online, the CCT boss was seen slapping and kicking the yet-to-be-identified security guard, while police officers suspected to be attached to him were trying to restrain him.

The crowd around the scene was heard shouting “Go away, go away, oga go inside your car, respect yourself.

But NBA in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Dr. Rapulu Nduka, said the association was taking the action, to determine whether Umar’s conduct was unbecoming of a member of the legal profession.

He said NBA relevant committee would probe the circumstances leading to the altercation, and, depending on its findings, “ensure that appropriate action is taken to address this occurrence.”

“The attention of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has been drawn to the video making the rounds where the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) – Danladi Yakubu Umar Esq., was seen, together with his security detail, allegedly assaulting a citizen at Banex Plaza, in Wuse Abuja,” the statement partly read.

“We understand that this citizen turned out to be a 22-year-old employee of Jul Reliable Guards Services Ltd, posted as a security guard to the Plaza and who is now reportedly hospitalised.

“The NBA has also read the statement credited to the Head, Press and Public Relations of the CCT in response to the actions of Mr Umar.

“The NBA frowns at any display of naked power by a public officer especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct.”