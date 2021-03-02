NBC jams Radio Biafra signals in Lagos as Kanu labels food blockade act of war

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has jammed the signals of “Radio Biafra” in most parts of Lagos.

Mr Ekanem Antia, the Deputy Director, Public Affairs of NBC, made the disclosure in a statement by the management of the commission on Monday in Abuja.

Antia explained that the illegal radio which broadcast incendiary messages was notorious for spewing fake, inflammatory and inciting content.

“The NBC Act, CAP N11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 spells out in chapter two, subsection two, that: No person shall operate or use any apparatus or premises for the transmission of sound or vision by cable, television, radio, satellite or any other medium of broadcast, from anywhere in Nigeria, except under and in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

“Also, Section 15.4.1 of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code provides that: the police shall prosecute any person engaged in any form of broadcasting or in possession of any broadcast equipment or apparatus in the country without a licence or permit for the purpose,” he said.

According to him, the commission, therefore, warns the general public that anybody who attempts to operate broadcasting in Nigeria without legal authorisation of the NBC will be prosecuted and the equipment, confiscated according to Law.

He stated that the Department of State Security and the Nigerian Police had been requested to bring the culprits behind the illegality to book.

Meanwhile, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu on Monday said the blockade of farm products from North to South by the Fulani should be considered an act of war.

Kanu, in a tweet, said Nigerians knew that the Fulani did not farm, but that it was the same Fulani blocking farm products from North to South.

He wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari tolerated this act.

Kanu said if the South blocked oil and gas, the north would levy massacre.

“Nigerians know that the Fulani do not farm. Yet, it’s the Fulani that is blocking movement of farm products from North to South.

“Such blockade should be considered an act of WAR, yet the Fulani Nigerian President tolerates it. If the South blocks oil & gas, they will levy massacre.”

Coordinator of the Kwara State chapter of Miyetti Allah Association of Cattle Breeders, Aliyu Mohammed, had on Sunday said that the blockade of cattle and foodstuffs to the South West through Kwara State would continue until the safety of Fulani is guaranteed in the region.

Mohammed, speaking to newsmen after a crucial meeting of the association in Ilorin on Sunday, said the action is a warning shot to ensure a peaceful operation of businesses by the Fulani and to end the harassment of the tribe in the south.

He also said not all Fulani are criminals, adding “Just as you have in any society where there are good and bad people.”

Mohammed insisted that “It is not only Fulanis that commit crimes in the country, but it was sad that everything happening now is heaped on Fulani herdsmen.”