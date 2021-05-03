NCAA lifts Azman Air suspension after six weeks

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has lifted the suspension it placed on Azman Air on March 15 following series of incidents involving the airline’s Boeing 737 aircraft.

Azman announced on Sunday that the lifting of the suspension was confirmed in a meeting held between the management of the domestic airline and NCAA on May 1, 2021.

The airline stated that its operations of all the Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet were suspended by the regulator pursuant to Section 35 (2) of the Civil Aviation Act, 2006 and Part 1.3.3.3 (A) of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig.CARs) 2015.

In the announcement, signed by the airline’s management, it said, “In this regard, having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit and implemented the corrective action plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the general public that the suspension is hereby lifted.”

The NCAA had explained that it suspended Azman Air in order to enable the authority to conduct an audit of the airline and determine the root causes of the incidents, as well as recommend corrective actions to forestall future re-occurrence.