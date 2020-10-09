NCDC announces drop in COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases plummeted in Nigeria on Thursday, with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcing fewer cases.

Figures released by the centre showed that the nation recorded 103 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the 155 cases raked in the previous day.

Total Coronavirus cases in Nigeria is put at 59,841, with 51,551 survivors discharged and 1,113 deaths recorded.

On Thursday, cases were recorded in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Only Lagos (39 cases), Rivers (21 cases) and Oyo (19 cases) posted dozens of infections.

See full figures below

Lagos-39

Rivers-21

FCT-19

Oyo-6

Kaduna-4

Bauchi-3

Ogun-3

Imo-2

Kano-2

Benue-1

Edo-1

Nasarawa-1

Plateau-1

59,841 confirmed

51,551 discharged

1,113 deaths. – The News.