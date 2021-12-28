NCDC announces two COVID-19 deaths, 859 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday night reported 859 new cases of COVID-19 and two related deaths.

The new figures increased confirmed cases to 238,420 and the death toll to 3,024.

According to the breakdown of NCDC report, Lagos continued to lead the daily grim chart with 555 cases, up from 401 on Sunday.

The FCT that reported a backlog of 846 cases on Sunday, logged just 57 cases.

Plateau’s 43 cases also included a backlog.

NCDC said 43 cases for Plateau State included 17 recorded on 27 December and 26 reported on 26 Dec 2021.

Four states Anambra, Ekiti, Osun and Sokoto recorded zero cases.

Here is a breakdown of the cases on Monday:

Lagos-555

FCT-57

Rivers-44

Plateau-43

Edo-1

Ondo-34

Kwara-23

Kano-18

Ogun-16

Enugu-11

Oyo-6

Delta-5

Bauchi-3

Bayelsa-3

238,420 confirmed

212,770 discharged

*Death – 3,024 deaths.