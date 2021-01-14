NCDC confirms 1,398 new COVID-19 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 1,398 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 103,999.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Wednesday.

“1398 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-542 FCT-131 Oyo-120 Rivers-113 Plateau-111 Kaduna-71 Kwara-71 Akwa Ibom-34 Sokoto-31 Benue-28 Ogun-27 Kano-26 Kebbi-17 Osun-12 Nasarawa-11 Delta-10 Gombe-10 Bayelsa-9 Borno-9 Edo-8 Ekiti-3 Jigawa-2 Katsina-2.”

Last week, Nigeria surpassed its existing highest weekly record of COVID-19 infections by recording over 9,800 cases in seven days.

Between January 3 and 9, Nigeria recorded 9,833 cases, a sharp increase from the 5,681 cases recorded in the previous week – December 27, 2020, and January 2, 2021…