NCDC confirms 225 new coronavirus cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 225 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 225 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infections to 60,655.

The NCDC disclosed this via its verified Twitter handle @NCDCgov on Tuesday.

“On the 13th of October 2020, 225 new confirmed cases and 1 death were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60655 cases have been confirmed, 52006 cases have been discharged and 1116 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 225 new cases are reported from 11 states- Lagos (165), FCT (17), Rivers (13), Ogun (12), Niger (8), Delta (4), Ondo (2), Anambra (1), Edo (1), Ekiti (1), Kaduna (1),” the NCDC said.