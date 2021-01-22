NCDC posts new single-day COVID-19 infection record

Nigeria posted its highest COVID-19 cases in a single day on Thursday, ramping up almost 2,000 infections.

Figures from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, revealed that the nation reported 1,964 fresh cases, the highest it has recorded in a single day since the pandemic broke out in February 2020.

Previously, Nigeria had set its single day highest record on 15 January, when it reported 1,867 cases, but the record has been shattered with Thursday’s infections.

The nation’s 1,964 new cases represented a sharp rise from the 1,386 cases reported on Wednesday.

Of the new figures, Lagos reported huge 824 cases, up from the 476 cases raked in the previous day.

Abuja, with 246 cases came a distant second, but infections in the nation’s capital represented a rise from the 116 cases recorded on Wednesday.

Plateau posted 166 cases, far more than the 62 cases raked in the previous day, while Kaduna, with 128 cases, also reported a rise from the 114 cases ramp up on Wednesday.

Others are: Ogun-76, Nasarawa-74, Anambra-69, Edo-50, Rivers-45, Ondo-44, Niger-40, Oyo-38, Adamawa-35, Kano-31, Akwa Ibom-27, Gombe-19, Kwara-13, Ekiti-12, Delta-6, Kebbi-6, Bauchi-5, Ebonyi-4, Osun-3 and Zamfara-1.

Seven deaths were reported on Thursday, taking the nation’s total COVID-19 deaths to 1,485.

Four of the deaths occurred in Lagos, while Kano, Ondo and Gombe reported one death each.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases now stand at 116,655, with 93,646 recoveries recorded so far.

On Thursday, 1,310 recoveries were logged. Lagos discharged 798 and Ondo 191.

The NCDC categorised those discharged from Lagos and Ondo as community recoveries.

New cases were reported in 23 States and the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday.

