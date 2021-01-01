NCDC records 11 more COVID-19 deaths as new infections soar

Eleven COVID-19 deaths were recorded in Nigeria on Thursday, the same figures reported the previous day.

With this, 1,289 Nigerians have died from the virus so far, from 87,510 confirmed infections, in which 73,713 people survived.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria posted 1,031 fresh cases of the virus, with Lagos raking in 570 new infections.

Lagos shattered its former record set on 18 December, 2020, when it reported 459 cases.

Nigeria’s 1,031 new cases is higher than the figures recorded on Wednesday, which stood at 1,016 cases.

In Thursday’s infections, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja reported 117 new cases to come second, while Kaduna posted 109 new cases to come third.

New infections were reported in 15 States in the country and Abuja.

See figures below

Lagos-570

FCT-117

Kaduna-109

Nasarawa-34

Bauchi-31

Kano-28

Plateau-26

Sokoto-26

Ogun-25

Edo-18

Rivers-16

Abia-10

Imo-7

Taraba-6

Delta-4

Osun-4

87,510 confirmed

73,713 discharged

1,289 deaths