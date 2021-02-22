NDDC to train unemployed youths at Innoson Motors

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said all is now set for the training of indigent Niger Delta youths on technical skills at Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

This is contained in a statement issued by the commission’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Ibitoye Abosede, and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Port Harcourt.

Abosede quoted the NDDC’s Interim Administrator, Efiong Akwa, as stating this after inspecting facilities at Innoson’s factory in Nnewi, Anambra.

Akwa, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Youths, Mr Udengs Eradiri, said that the training would commence at Innoson Kiara Academy, a technical and vocational institution, affiliated to Innoson.

”The youth will be trained in fabrication, assembly, painting and corrosion control, among others.

”We thought that due to the growing economy of the Niger Delta, it is important to begin to grow our own skills to be better and able to manage our economy.

”Though NDDC is already in partnership with Innoson on training of youths in different aspects of automobile maintenance, this visit is to firm up the partnership,” he said.

Akwa said that the commission decided to train the youth, with focus on setting up a vehicle manufacturing plant in the Niger Delta in the near future.

He stated that the Presidential Amnesty Programme had trained several youths from the region in the facility, with good results.

”So, we are aware that the training facility teaches skills, altitude and entrepreneurship.

”We know that if the youth learn one skill or the other, they should be able to translate it into financial gains,” he said.

Also speaking, Innoson’s Kiara Academy Chief Executive Officer, Mr Endi Ezengwa, thanked the commission for considering the facilities at Innoson motors for the training.

According to him, the region is blessed with so much talent that needed to be harnessed and channelled into constructive use, for the industrialisation of the Niger Delta zone.

”Innoson Group will, in due course, set up workshops in the Niger Delta zone, in collaboration with organisations like NDDC,” he assured.