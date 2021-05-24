Ndigbo in US condemns shoot-at-sight order by Police IG

says Buhari will face international criminal court if killing persists

The entire Igbo Nation in the United States of America under the Coordination of World Igbo Congress (WIC), Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and Nzuko Umunna has condemned in strong terms the shoot-at-sight order by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba in the Southeast.

The organisation in a statement on Sunday noted that the spate of insecurity has worsened and us extending to the once peaceful South Eastern region, but described as worrisome the posture of the Federal Government and response by the law enforcement agents to the situation.

The statement was signed by Prof Anthony Ejiofor, Chairman, World Igbo Congress, Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, Chairman, Igbo World Assembly, Sir Ngozi Odumuko, Executive Secretary, Nzuko Umunna and Elder Amadiebube Mbama, Coordinator, Joint Action Committee.

Ndigbo said the order by the IGP is a call for genocide, extrajudicial killings and human rights violations against people of the South East and South South regions.

The organization advised government to rather embrace dialogue, engage with the people and leaders of these regions in order to assuage their grievances, which borders according to them borders on marginalisation and systemic discrimination.

Ndigbo further warned then President Muhammadu Buhari and his service chiefs will have cases to answer at the International Criminal Court.

The full statement reads