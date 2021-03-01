NDLEA arrests Algeria-bound trafficker with N1bn cocaine

A 36-year-old suspected trans-border drug trafficker, Nkem Timothy, alias Auwalu Audu, has been arrested in Sokoto by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He was apprehended while trying to cross to Algeria through Niger Republic with 62 wraps of substance suspected to be cocaine weighing 1.550kg and with an estimated street value of about N1bn.

The Sokoto State acting Commander of the NDLEA, Bamidele Segun, according to a statement by the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, stated that the suspect was intercepted on a motorcycle around the Baggage area of the Illela border while trying to cross to Niger Republic, en route Algeria, where he resides.

The NDLEA said the illicit drug was neatly concealed inside bottles of yoghurt.

“He was found with an ECOWAS passport with different names written as Auwalu Audu, but he gave his real name as Nkem Timothy,” the commander stated.

He said his men had commenced investigation to unravel Timothy’s sponsor(s) and other members of the trans-border drug cartel.

“This is a groundbreaking feat for us in the command as a seizure of this magnitude of type ‘A’ drug has never been made in Sokoto Command before,” Segun added.