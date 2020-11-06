NDLEA arrests four police cadets for drug offences

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested four final year Course Three cadets of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano, over their alleged involvement in hard drugs.

The Commandant of the Academy, AIG Zanna M.ibrahim, who made the disclosure, while addressing the second phase of 1,401 cadets, during their matriculation ceremony on Thursday in Wudil, stressed that the Academy had zero tolerance for indiscipline.

According to him, very soon, the academy will start conducting drugs tests among the cadets, so as to boot out those with cases of drugs addiction.

He said a similar test would be conducted on female cadets to identify those with unplanned pregnancies with a view to ensuring that only those, who were physically and morally sound, would undergo the rigours of training in the academy.

The Commandant disclosed that the 26 of Course Three cadets were expelled from the institution over gross misconduct, including one female cadet over unwanted pregnancy.