NECO postpones exam following #EndSARS protests

The National Examination Council (NECO) has rescheduled its Oct. 19, Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations (SSCE) following #EndSARS protest.

Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division, NECO said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

“This is to inform the general public and especially candidates that the NECO has been constrained to reschedule the Paper one Computer Studies Practicals earlier scheduled to take place on Oct. 19, to Nov. 16.

​”This unforeseen incident has been caused by the #EndSARS protest that blocked the free movement of transport at the City entrance gate Benin.

“The NECO delivery truck had left its take off point well in advance on Friday, Oct. 16, earlier to deliver examination materials to some states and has been held up in the blockage since then.

“The Council wishes to assure all stakeholders and the general public that the affected examination materials have been retrieved and are intact.”

​The council, however, regretted any inconveniences the reschedule may cause stakeholders, adding that the council had taken the decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examinations procedures.