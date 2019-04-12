NECO postpones Unity School exam to April 27

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has postponed the 2019 National Common Entrance Examination into unity schools to April 27.

Mr Azeez Sani, Head, Information and Public Relations Division of the council, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

Sani said the examination, which was initially scheduled for April 13, was re-scheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register for the examination.

He added that a total of 70,720 candidates had so far registered for the examination across the country.

He, however, advised candidates to download the new Examination Time-Table from the Council’s website: www.neco.gov.ng.