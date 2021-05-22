New council to conduct fresh process for LASU VC appointment – LASG

The Lagos State Government has said that a new Governing Council will conduct a fresh process for the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, on Friday, titled, ‘Governor Adopts Visitation Panel’s Report, Orders Fresh Process for Vice-Chancellor’s Appointment,’ said the acting VC and management of the university had been directed to elect new council members from the Senate.

The statement read, “In due course, a new Governing Council for the Lagos State University will be constituted. The reconstituted council shall conduct a new process for the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor.

“Members of the Joint Council and the Senate Committee who participated in the two failed exercises of 2020 and 2021 to appoint a 9th Vice-Chancellor are exempted from further participation in the new exercise for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor. The Acting Vice-Chancellor and management of the university are hereby directed to elect new council members from the Senate.”

The statement also revealed that the Governing Council violated the university’s extant laws and regulations guiding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor as publicly advertised.

It was, for this reason, the visitor to the university, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, dissolved the council, removed the Pro-Chancellor, the chairman of the Governing Council, and cancelled the second failed exercise on the appointment of the 9th Substantive Vice-Chancellor.

He said, “The Governor of Lagos State and the Visitor to the Lagos State University, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after consideration of the report of the Special Visitation Panel on the appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor and by the powers conferred on him by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended), hereby adopts the recommendations and directs as follows:

“The immediate dissolution of the Lagos State University Governing Council and the removal of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council for flagrant violations of the extant laws and regulations of the University guiding the appointment of a Vice-Chancellor.

“Cancellation of the second failed exercise to appoint the 9th Substantive Vice-Chancellor as a result of the flagrant contravention of extant laws, breach of due process, failure and total disregard to follow its own laid down criteria guiding the process for the appointment of a 9th Vice-Chancellor as publicly advertised.”

Furthermore, for failing to advise the Joint Council and Senate Committee against taking wrong decisions, LASU’s Registrar and Secretary to the Council were told to proceed on leave with immediate effect till the end of the process for the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor.