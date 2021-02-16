New COVID-19 infections drop in Lagos, Abuja

COVID-19 cases in the two mostly affected centres, Lagos and FCT Abuja have continued to plunge southwards, suggesting that Nigeria may have tamed the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nationally on Monday, the NCDC reported just 574 cases, not far from the 690 reported on Sunday.

Lagos and Abuja, which are the leaders in grim cases, have now been pushed into obscurity, as Kwara and Ondo become new pandemic hot spots..

On Monday, while Lagos posted 81 cases, Kwara reported 98. Abuja posted just 41 cases.

On Sunday, Lagos reported 170 cases. Abuja had 29.

Ondo posted 120 cases to come second in the daily cases.

Despite the low numbers in Lagos and Abuja, the total number of confirmed cases for Nigeria continues to grow.

According to the NCDC, Nigeria now has 146,928 confirmed cases, out of which 123,009 have been discharged, and

1,761 have died.

Eight new deaths were recorded on Monday, NCDC said.

Among those discharged were 1,198 in Oyo, 227 in Lagos, 53 in Kwara State.

Here now is a breakdown of cases on Monday:

574 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;

Kwara- 98

Lagos- 81

Edo- 59

Ondo- 44

FCT- 41

Kano- 34

Ogun- 33

Kaduna- 29

Osun- 28

Enugu- 23

Rivers- 18

Delta-16

Akwa Ibom-15

Bauchi-12

Imo-10

Borno-8

Niger-8

Kebbi-7

Nasarawa-5

Gombe-3

Ekiti-2

146,928 confirmed

123,009 discharged

1,761 deaths

And also the revised 690 cases on Sunday;

Lagos-170

Ondo-120

Borno-41

Ebonyi-37

Benue-33

Plateau-30

FCT-29

Nasarawa-25

Ogun-25

Edo-24

Osun-24

Katsina-22

Kaduna-21

Niger-20

Kwara-14

Ekiti-13

Yobe-10

Oyo-4

Bayelsa-1

Jigawa-1. – The News.