NFF appoints Davidson Owumi as League Mgt Company CEO

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the appointment of Enugu Rangers General Manager, Davidson Owumi, as the Chief Executive Officer of the League Management Company.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick, approved Owumi’s appointment in a statement by the Communications Department of the federation on Thursday.

Owumi replaces erstwhile chairman, Nduka Irabor, who announced his resignation from the board of the league body in October 2019.

Pinnick said Owumi had an impressive pedigree which would “help drive the new thinking, new vision and new direction.”

“The LMC has started the new season on a positive note, putting their best foot forward with the telecast of the matches on NPFL.tv and some star games on NTA. The excitement is back and the spirit is right. It is the right time to bring in a class act like Owumi to help in steering the ship in the sterling direction that it has assumed.

“Owumi’s pedigree is impressive and we believe he will greatly complement the work that the LMC has been doing and help drive the new thinking, new vision and new direction. It was not an easy task to secure his release by the Enugu State Government to take up the LMC CEO’s position, and we quite understand. He is an asset to any establishment,” Pinnick said.

Owumi was the domestic league’s highest goal scorer in 1985 while with Enugu Rangers and had a short stint in the national team.

He has also served as MD/CEO of Warri Wolves, board member of the Nigeria Premier League and as Chairman, Nigeria Premier League.