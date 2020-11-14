NFF summons Super Eagles technical crew after 4-4 draw with Leone Stars

President of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, has summoned Gernot Rohr and his technical crew to a meeting on Saturday (today) after the Super Eagles lethargic display against Sierra Leone at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Edo State on Friday.

This was revealed in a statement by the media department of the NFF on Friday.

The Eagles squandered a four-goal advantage to delay their qualification for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations as The Leone Stars made a spirited fightback to tie the game 4-4 on Friday.

The Eagles were home and dry by half time having raced to a 4-1 lead and had the lion’s share of the play but capitulated in the second half that saw the visitors make a comeback scoring three goals in a 14-minute spell.

According to the statement, Pinnick also addressed the Eagles after the game and charged the players to put the disappointment behind them and be ready to give their all and redeem their image in Freetown on Tuesday.

Nigeria lead Group L with seven points from three games while Sierra Leone are third with two points from after three matches

They will next meet the Leone Stars in a reverse fixture on Tuesday.

A former coach of the Super Falcons, Godwin Izilein, described the home draw with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone as a “football disaster.”

Izilein stated that from the way the Super Eagles players executed the match, it was obvious that the players had been overrated.

“This is what I call, football disaster; because of what we see these players play in their respective clubs, we tend to have overrated them.

“What happened today is a disaster.

“I hope that the players will now go to Sierra Leone to redeem their names.

“Otherwise, that may well put paid to our going to Cameroon,” he said.