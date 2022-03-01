NFSC alerts Nigerians of splinter group now wearing club’s uniform

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) has alerted the public that its branded regalia of draft design has been duplicated by a renegade group, with the danger that they might use it to defraud the public.

The National Publicity of NFSC, Mr Dominic Ehimare, who gave the warning in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, said the club would not be held responsible should such people commit crime wearing it.

“It has been brought to the notice of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), of the duplication of its branded regalia of draft design by a renegade group, the Super Eagles Supporters Club.

“It’s on record that the NFSC has created a niche for herself with carefully and creatively designed uniforms for its members which they adorn whenever they appear in any football tournaments and other sporting functions all over the world.

“The draft design recently adopted by the club has stood its members out in various outings both within and outside the shores of Nigeria,’’ Ehimare, a lawyer said.

He said the duplication of the uniform by a splinter group was unacceptable as this might expose NFSC members to the risk of mistaken identity by their teeming admirers and football loving Nigerians all over the world.

“The public, by this notice, should beware that should anyone in our duplicated uniform engage his or herself in any crime, the NFSC should not be held accountable as a splinter group now adorns our uniforms.

“At this juncture, the NFSC strongly advises the impostors to desist from parading themselves with this uniform, as failure to retrace their steps may leave us with no other option than to seek legal redress in the court of law,’’ Ehimare said.