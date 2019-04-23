NFSC endorses essay competition for secondary school students

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC) recently threw their weight behind the Youth Sports Media, a sports essay competition organized for students of the senior secondary schools.

While making the presentation of the Sponsorship deal to the organizers recently in Lagos, the NFSC boss Rev. Samuel Ikpea noted that the project was a laudable one.

“Its a good development he started”. Inter-House Sports are organized in secondary schools to enable students be active in practical sports, hence the idea of developing sports content presenters in secondary school is also good”.

“The NFSC under my administration is geared towards supporting any initiative that will develop sports in Nigeria, and we are glad to contribute our quota to this programme” Ikpea stated.

“It is an idea that will really make students combine academic with Sports, and we are poised towards supporting such initiative” he concluded.

The NFSC boss made it clear that students who finish first positions in the 3 different categories are guaranteed automatic and free registration to the club. Making it possible for such students to travel around with the club as students media practitioners.

There are no restrictions to the students for the travel, as they will join in both local and international travels. Giving them an opportunity to experience what it looks like to practice as amateur sports Journalists.

Prior to NFSC giving a nod to the programme, the event got approval from the Lagos State Ministry of Education through the Office of the Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary District IV.

The Lagos State Chapter of the Sports Writers Association did not also hesitate to throw her support towards the programme, while the event awaits official endorsement from the National Institute For Sports.

Other organizations who have partnered with the event are The Innovation Hub, Canon Camera, Vegasirius among others.