NFSC holds NEC meeting in Lagos Wednesday

By Akeem Busari

The Nigeria Football Supporters Club(NFSC), is set to hold its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Lagos.

According to the NFSC National Chairman, Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the meeting is expected to deliberate on several important issues, including plans for its general elections.

“We also hope to deliberate on several important issues, as we plan to consolidate and reposition the club ahead of future engagements,” Ikpea said.

He added that as Nigeria’s foremost football supporters club, the outcome of the NEC meeting would be expected to chart a new and progressive path for the club.