NFSC stage walk to welcome Super Eagles back to Lagos

By Akeem Busari

Ahead of the Super Eagles AFCON qualification games against Benin Republic and Lesotho in Cotonou and Lagos respectively, members of Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), on Friday staged a walk to welcome the Super Eagles back to Lagos after 20 years absence since its last game against Zambia in Lagos.

The walk which started from NFSC headquarters at Western Avenue, Surulere, Lagos, took the singing and dance troupe of Nigeria’s foremost football fans club to Teslim Balogun stadium and environs.

Speaking with journalists, National Chairman of NFSC, Amb. Samuel Ikpea, explained that the walk was staged ostensibly to sensitive teeming football fans and lovers of Super Eagles on the return of the team to Lagos, the acclaimed home of football.

” We want all Nigerians to be aware of the return of our darling Super Eagles to Lagos. Much more, we staged this walk to galvanize all Nigerians to support our national team in their games against their opponents, particularly, the match against Lesotho in Lagos, next week Tuesday”, he stressed.

He went ahead to enjoin all Nigerians to support the Super Eagles on the match day by donning Nigeria’s national colours as sign of patriotism.