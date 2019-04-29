NGF begins induction for new, returning governors

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Secretariat, Abuja has started an induction program for newly-elected and returning governors.

The programme, which is holding at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, is being attended by the newly-elected governors and the outgoing ones.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the United Kingdom on a “private visit,” is being represented at the event by his deputy, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN).

Chairman of the Forum and the outgoing Governor of Zamafara State, Abdulaziz Yari, told the newly-elected governors to get ready to face new challenges.

While praising President Buhari for releasing bailout funds for the states, the Zamafara governor called on state governors to increase their Internally Generated Revenue, warning that over-relying on crude oil would not help the states to meet their financial challenges.

Documents obtained from the NGF secretariat showed that the induction is aimed at supporting incoming governors to develop key governance and management skills that will enable them to transition from campaigning to managing the processes of governance.

The objectives of the induction include preparing Governors to make the most of their transition from campaigning to governing and building bridges for effective leadership and deepening their knowledge and skills on the principles of governance and shaping their disposition and outlook to align with their work and motivation level.