Ngige denies involvement in Nnamdi Kanu’s re-arrest

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has denied being involved in the rearrest of secessionist agitator, Nnamdi Kanu.

He also warned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra against linking him up with the rearrest and extradition of its leader.

Ngige said this in a statement by his media office on Saturday insisting he is too busy to be involved in the rearrest of Kanu, whom he described as a “fugitive”.

The IPOB in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful fingered South-East governors, ministers and federal lawmakers of allegedly betraying Kanu and handing him over to the Federal Government.

Ngige described attempts by the IPOB spokesperson as deceitful, mischievous, malicious and wicked in the statement.

“The Minister, being somebody with long standing experience in the public service, knows the bounds of his office and does not have the time to meddle into Foreign Affairs of Extradition and security matters that clearly fall within the mandate of the Nigerian Diplomatic Missions, national intelligence agencies, the statement read in part.

“Ngige is neither the Minister of Police Affairs, Justice, Foreign Affairs nor the National Security Adviser, to start discussing issues of extradition or arrest of a fugitive outside Nigeria’s territory, which are clearly outside his mandate.”

The statement added, “If these false reports are targeted at coaxing Ngige into lending his voice to the discordant voices condemning or hailing Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest or calling for his unconditional release, then the propagators have failed because he has long decided not to make any comment for or against Kanu as he is already standing trial in a competent court of law for treasonable felony.

“Ngige is somebody who believes in the Rule of Law and will rather allow the law to take its course than get involved in the discussion of any issue which neither adds nor subtract any value to the trial process.

“Hence, the Minister has not and will not at this time of the country’s history, waste his precious time discussing such matters or any issue pertaining to IPOB.

“The minister’s earlier views on the ill-advised violent secessionist agitations are well known and can be seen online in his interview with Channels Television aired on Monday June 14, 2021. He is a patriot and firm believer in a united and indivisible Nigeria based on Justice, Equity and Fair-play.

“His position has not changed and is unlikely to change in the near or distant future. He saw and participated in the war and up till today, describes war as ‘evil’ and an ‘ill wind’ that blows no side any good.”