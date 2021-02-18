Niger abduction aimed at depriving north education – Northern governors

Northern states governors have condemned the abduction of students of the Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, describing it as a deliberate plot to deprive the region education.

In a statement issued in Jos on Wednesday by the Chairman of Northern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, expressed sadness over the development.

He stated, “We totally condemn the abduction of the school children who did nothing wrong than go to school to seek education. This is a sad and reprehensible act that must not be tolerated whatever the motive of the criminals. It is an act that further compounds the efforts to enroll more children into schools particularly in the Northern region where illiteracy is very high and enrolment is gradually appreciating after sustained efforts by government and development partners.”

In a related development, the Federal Government has declared that it will deploy all resources at its disposal in ensuring the release of all the kidnapped victims.

It also stated that would not surrender its sovereignty to any group or individual disturbing the peace of the nation.

The FG said this in Minna when it sent a delegation to Niger State over the kidnapping of Kagara students and teachers.

The four-man delegation comprised Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Raji Aregbesola; the National Security Adviser, Baba Gana Muguno and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Mohammed expressed satisfaction over the immediate step take by the governor after the attack while assuring that the Federal Government would leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state and country.

“We have been sent by the President to assure the people and government of Niger State and Nigeria that the administration will leave no stone unturned to ensure the safety of lives and properties in the country.

“We are glad at what we have witnessed, that the state government is exploring kinetic and non kinetic options to ensure the safe release of the victims. On our part as the federal government, we will deploy all resources to ensure the safe release of the victims.

“We want to assure you that we will not surrender its sovereignty but will employ all means to ensure the safe release of all the victims across Nigeria.”

Muguno who noted that the incidents were becoming too frequent stated that the federal government will deploy everything at its disposal both kinetic and non kinetic means and reconciliatory measures to ensure the students and other victims are returned back safely.

“The incidents are becoming too frequent. Within the span of 90 days, we have these incidents, one in Kankara and one here. This gives a lot of people the feeling that something has to be done.

“The President is ready to apply whatever it takes to make Nigeria safe and secure. We will apply the non kinetic measures but although we are looking at non kinetic measures does not mean that security won’t carry out their statutory measures. Which is to safeguard the security of Nigerian for as long as this government remains in this office, it will have no choice but to apply every measures to secure the lives of the people.”

The Inspector General of Police said that the incident in Niger was a cause of concern to all adding that the security agencies were strategizing on how to bring the students and other Abducted victims back safely.

He said that the same strategy used during the Kakara would be employed in this case.

“What is happening in Niger State is a issue of concern. A lot of startegy is put in place. We are working to ensure that the students are returned unharmed.

“We are using the same strategy as we used in the past case but it won’t stop us from apprehending those who committed the act. We have deployed four units of mobile police men to reinforce security in the state.”

Appreciating the delegation from the Federal Government, Bello applauded the Presidency for responding to the cry of the people promptly.

He lamented over the surge in banditry and kidnapping in the state, adding that the state was doing its best to secure the release of the victims of both cases.

He stressed that the government was committed to do whatever it could to ensure the safe return of the children and workers abducted

“I am confident that with the effort so far that we will secure the release of the children and other victims at the shortest possible time.”

The governor later on Wednesday visited the school.