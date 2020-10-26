Niger governor constitutes panel on police brutality, extra-judicial acts

October 26, 2020 0

Niger State  Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has constituted a 14-member Judicial commission of Inquiry to receive complaints of police brutality, abuse of human rights and other unwholesome as well as extrajudicial acts perpetrated by the disbanded Special Anti -Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

The setting up of the commission of inquiry was part of conditions that was agreed upon by governors to douse tension following the nationwide protests by youths.

He, however, described as most unfortunate, the hijacking of the peaceful protest, saying hoodlums have changed the concepts and the intentions of the protesters.

The commission which has one month to submit its reports has a high court judge, Justice Ishaku Usman as chairman, Abdulrahim Tariq and Secretary.

