Niger Republic pledges support for Kano-Maradi rail line project

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Thursday met the Ambassador of Niger to Nigeria, Alat Mogaskia, over modalities for the construction of the newly approved Kano-Maradi rail line.

Kano-Maradi rail line connects Kano in Nigeria to Maradi in the Republic of Niger.

On September 23, 2020, the Federal Government approved the contract for the development of the proposed Kano-Katsina-Jibia to Maradi rail line in Niger Republic and Dutse, capital of Jigawa, at the cost of $1.96bn.

The transportation minister told the Niger ambassador that there was a need for both countries to meet over the infrastructure which the Federal Government plans to construct in Maradi.

Amaechi said, “We are trying to build a rail up to Maradi; we want to meet the state governor over the infrastructure, where it would be located, because we plan to construct rail stations and a warehouse.

“Since the contract was awarded, this is the first meeting we are having to see what we really need to do to get the rail into Maradi.

“I plan to do a letter by Monday to the Minister of Transport in Niger to help us seek approval from the state governor or Federal Government to enable us construct the rail to Maradi.”

On his part, Mogaskia pledged the support of Niger Republic for the construction of the facility.

He told his host that the rail line would further improve Niger’s economy, as well as impact positively on economic activities in Nigeria.

He said, “We are really behind the development. The matter is not too late for the Nigerian government to intimate the Niger government about the project.

“The most important person in the parliament is from Maradi and he welcomes this idea.

“On leaving this place now, we will immediately contact all the relevant bodies in Niger; they will all be sensitised about the project.”

He assured Amaechi that the presentation would get a good reception for a quick response in order to ensure the smooth implementation of the project.