Niger State bans all protests, processions

Niger state government on Wednesday banned all forms of processions and protests in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government (SSG), announced this in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.

He said that the measure is with immediate effect.

Matane disclosed that banned processions and protests include Eid-el-Maulud processions, rallies and gatherings on the streets that will lead to the blocking of roads.

Muslim clerics are to ensure that the Eid-el-Maulud activities are celebrated within their places of worship.

The SSG noted that the decision to ban protests and processions follows the security situation in the country following the EndSARS protest.

He said although the government would continue to respect the right of the people of the state to go about with their legitimate activities.

It will, however, not allow any group to abuse the right of the citizens by breaking the law and infringing on other people’s rights in the community and public roads.